Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Done for night
McDonagh suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Pittsburgh and won't return.
McDonagh suffered the injury blocking a shot on the penalty kill and only skated in 9:28 of ice time before exiting. This is the second straight contest in which the Lightning lost a defenseman mid-game, with Jan Rutta (lower body) getting injured Tuesday. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and further clarity on McDonagh's status should emerge ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders.
