Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Buries pair of power-play goals

Stamkos scored two power-play tallies on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stamkos did what he could in the contest, but the Lightning didn't follow his lead. He's now racked up 13 straight appearances on the scoresheet, with 12 goals and eight helpers in that span. The 30-year-old is up at 29 goals, 64 points and 171 shots through 55 outings.