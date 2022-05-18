Stamkos picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Round 2.

The 106-point regular-season scorer is yet to go off for a multi-point game this postseason, which is obviously disappointing for fans who watched him pull off a nine-game multi-point game streak (26 points) to end the season. But Stamkos and the Bolts sit up 1-0 in Round 2, and his five points over eight games have been clutch. Tuesday's helper put Tampa up 3-1 with less than five minutes left in a very tight game.