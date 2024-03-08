Stamkos delivered one assist in a 6-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Stamkos has started to pick up points after a five-game point drought, but he still has just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last nine games. And since the All-Star break, Stammer has three goals and three assists in his last 14 games. This slump has come at a bad time for fantasy managers who are striving for their postseason at this point of the year. Overall, the winger has 24 goals, 53 points, 188 shots and 61 hits in 61 games.