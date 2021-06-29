Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Monday night's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stamkos fired a Nikita Kucherov pass past Carey Price late in the third period on the power-play to seal the deal for the Bolts in Game 1 and break the Habs 32 straight killed penalties streak. The Ontario natives goal was his eighth goal of this postseason and his 18th point in his 19th game. The Bolts and their captain will look to build off the momentum from their dominant Game 1 win and take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Habs Wednesday night in Game 2.