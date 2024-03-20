Stamkos notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Stamkos helped out on a Brayden Point power-play marker and an empty-netter for Nikita Kucherov. The 34-year-old Stamkos has yet to be held off the scoresheet in March, racking up three goals and eight helpers over his last six games after posting just four points in all of February. The veteran forward is up to 62 points, 197 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-22 rating through 65 contests overall.