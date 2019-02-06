Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pair of points in defeat

Stamkos notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.

One of Stamkos' assist came on a power play. The Lightning captain recently saw his point streak snapped at seven games, but has spent little time off the scoresheet, tallying a goal and two assists in his last two contests. For the season, Stamkos has 63 points in 54 games, 26 of which have come while playing with the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories