Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pair of points in defeat

Stamkos notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.

One of Stamkos' assist came on a power play. The Lightning captain recently saw his point streak snapped at seven games, but has spent little time off the scoresheet, tallying a goal and two assists in his last two contests. For the season, Stamkos has 63 points in 54 games, 26 of which have come while playing with the man advantage.