Stamkos scored a pair of goals on eight shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Stamkos got the Lightning within one on a power-play goal, then tallied at even strength with 46 seconds left in the third period to force overtime. The 34-year-old has been rolling lately with five goals and nine assists during his eight-game point streak spanning all of March. The forward has 29 tallies, 65 points (34 on the power play), 207 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-23 rating through 67 contests overall.