Stamkos had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

Stamkos tied the game 3-3 at the four-minute mark of the third period when he scored on the forehand on a breakaway. It was his 23rd goal of the season. Stamkos has three points, including two goals, in his last three games. He has 12 shots in that span. Stamkos is once-again flirting with a point-per-game pace (50 in 52 games), and has helped the Bolts win 11 of their past 14 games.