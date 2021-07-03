Johnson scored a pair of goals on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

The 32-year-old's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he scored on his own rebound for insurance in the third. Johnson doubled his goal total to four with Friday's performance, and he's also added two assists, 33 shots on net and 32 hits through 21 playoff contests. If Alex Killorn (leg) isn't ready to play in Monday's Game 4, Johnson would likely continue to see second-line usage at even strength.