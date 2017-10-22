Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects helper in rout

Hedman went plus-2 with an assist in Saturday's 7-1 thrashing of the Penguins.

An elite power-play quarterback, Hedman has yet to record a multi-point game this season, which is particularly disappointing given how each of the top-line forwards (Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov) are averaging more than a point per game. Still, the Swedish defenseman is healthy and averaging 25:18 of ice time, so we are confident he'll pick up the pace soon enough.