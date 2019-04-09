Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready for Game 1
Hedman (upper body) practiced again Tuesday and indicated afterward that he's feeling fresh ahead of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. He will play against the Blue Jackets in Game 1 on Wednesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman's full participation in practice again Tuesday suggested Hedman would make his return, and coach Jon Cooper confirmed that was the case after the session. While he's had a slightly down year in the form of 54 points over 70 contests, the output still ranks Hedman among the top 15 defensemen in the league. He should be a big piece for Lightning in the playoffs and again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Practices fully•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hopeful for playoff return•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...