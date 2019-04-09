Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready for Game 1

Hedman (upper body) practiced again Tuesday and indicated afterward that he's feeling fresh ahead of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. He will play against the Blue Jackets in Game 1 on Wednesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman's full participation in practice again Tuesday suggested Hedman would make his return, and coach Jon Cooper confirmed that was the case after the session. While he's had a slightly down year in the form of 54 points over 70 contests, the output still ranks Hedman among the top 15 defensemen in the league. He should be a big piece for Lightning in the playoffs and again in 2019-20.