Kerfoot registered a pair of assists, one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kerfoot set up Cody Ceci's shorthanded goal in the first period as well as the first professional lamp-lighter by Nick Robertson in the second. Through three games in the series, Kerfoot has three helpers. He had a down year with 28 points in 65 contests during the regular season, but the 25-year-old is solid in a third-line role.