Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dominance continues to grow

Matthews scored his 45th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Not only can he score, but there are murmurs that Matthews game has grown so much that he's one of the best two-way pivots in the game. That's heady praise for a 22-year-old. Mattthews sits two goals behind David Pastrnak and two ahead of Alexander Ovechkin. The Rocket Richard is going to go down to the wire.