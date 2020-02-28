Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Just second multi-point game in 10
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Matthews has 76 points, including 44 goals, in 65 games, but it was just his second multi-point game in his last 10. He sits two goals behind David Pastrnak for the NHL lead and one ahead of Alexander Ovechkin.
