Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive night for big man
Matthews had two goals and an assist in Toronto's 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday night.
The puck seems to leave Matthews' stick almost before it touches it -- his shot is just that good. He's riding a three-game, seven-point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). Matthews can be absolutely dominant, but has struggled with consistency. Perhaps this is the start of the next evolution in his game.
