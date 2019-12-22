Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive night for big man

Matthews had two goals and an assist in Toronto's 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

The puck seems to leave Matthews' stick almost before it touches it -- his shot is just that good. He's riding a three-game, seven-point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). Matthews can be absolutely dominant, but has struggled with consistency. Perhaps this is the start of the next evolution in his game.

