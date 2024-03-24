Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Matthews is riding a three-game, nine-point streak that includes three goals. His empty-netter on Saturday marked his league-leading 58th snipe. Matthews is two goals from equaling his career mark set in 2021-22, and he's just 12 from the 70-goal plateau. Teemu Selanne is the last NHLer to hit the 70-goal mark (1992-93). That was more than 30 years ago.