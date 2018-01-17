Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Just six points in last 29 games
Brown scored the Leafs' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues on Tuesday night.
Brown has been scuffling -- he has just six points (four goals, two assists) in his last 29 games. His fantasy future may be relatively bright, but right now, he needs to be on your bench in keeper leagues and the wire in single-year and daily formats.
