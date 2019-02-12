Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday

Andersen will start in goal for Tuesday's road game against Colorado, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The Toronto starter has been quite good in his past five starts, racking up a 4-0-1 record to go along with a 2.76 GAA and .924 save percentage. Andersen will likely be busy against the Avs, who sit at 11th in shots per game (32.4). The 29-year-old will continue to be the lead man in goal for Toronto, with backup Garret Sparks mixing in sparingly.

More News
Our Latest Stories