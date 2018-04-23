Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday

Andersen will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 6 clash with the Bruins, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen has faced 40-plus shots in three of his five matchups with Boston in this opening-round series. As a result, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to see the netminder has allowed 16 pucks to find the back of the net for a 3.85 GAA. If the Leafs can't limit the amount of rubber the Dane sees Monday, they could find themselves packing up their lockers sooner rather than later.

