Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ruled out Monday
Andersen (groin) won't be in the lineup versus Nashville. Coach Mike Babcock told reporters, "I don't know when the other goalies will be back," referring to Andersen and Garret Sparks (concussion), Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen had been targeting a return to action versus Vancouver on Saturday, but instead will miss his sixth straight outing Monday. Until the 28-year-old is given the green light to return to the crease, Michael Hutchinson figures to carry the bulk of the load. The Leafs won't play again until Thursday's clash with New Jersey, which gives Andersen some extra time to get back to 100 percent.
