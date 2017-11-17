Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sheer perfection in win

Andersen made 42 saves Thursday in a 1-0 overtime victory over New Jersey.

He has stepped up in Auston Matthews absence to be the best Leaf on the ice. Andersen has four-straight wins and has allowed just seven goals in that span. He's warming up after a spotty start.

