Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sheer perfection in win
Andersen made 42 saves Thursday in a 1-0 overtime victory over New Jersey.
He has stepped up in Auston Matthews absence to be the best Leaf on the ice. Andersen has four-straight wins and has allowed just seven goals in that span. He's warming up after a spotty start.
