Mikheyev (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Jets.
Mikheyev will return after two games in the press box. He's set to skate on the third line with Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds as he aims to build on the 15 points he accrued through the first 45 games.
