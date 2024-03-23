Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Edmonton.

Samsonov has gone winless in his past two outings, surrendering eight goals on 70 shots during that span. In 33 contests this campaign. he has a record of 18-6-7 with a 3.12 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The Oilers sit fourth in the league this season with 3.58 goals per game.