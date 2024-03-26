Samsonov (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate and is expected to remain out of the lineup versus the Devils, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov has given up three or more goals in three of his last five outings but still managed a 3-1-1 record and 3.01 GAA. With the netminder on the shelf, Joseph Woll figures to have the inside track to start against New Jersey, though Martin Jones could also be an option. Whenever Samsonov returns to the lineup, he figures to reclaim the starting job in Toronto.