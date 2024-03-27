Samsonov, who sustained a contusion on his calf Saturday, feels ready to play, Mark Masters of TSN reports Wednesday.

Samsonov has a 19-6-7 record, 3.12 GAA and .889 save percentage in 34 games this season. Now that he's recovered from his injury, Samsonov will likely get the majority of Toronto's starts going forward while Joseph Woll will serve primarily as the backup. Martin Jones remains on the roster, but he might not get any starts if Samsonov and Woll remain healthy.