Samsonov sustained an undisclosed injury late in the third period of Saturday's 6-3 victory over Edmonton, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Samsonov saved 31 of 34 shots but was hurt while attempting to stop Leon Draisaitl's goal at 16:21 of the final frame. Martin Jones entered the contest is relief, stopping all five shots he faced. With Joseph Woll set to start on the road against Carolina on Sunday, Jones will probably serve as the backup even if Samsonov is available. After Saturday's game, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Samsonov should be fine and won't miss any time due to an injury, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.