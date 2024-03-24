Samsonov is "certainly not at 100 percent" and will not be available Sunday against Carolina, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Samsonov was injured Saturday against Edmonton and seemingly avoided serious injury. Still, the team will give him at least one game off to see how his injury progresses. Toronto's next game will be Tuesday against the Devils. Martin Jones will back up Joseph Woll on Sunday.
