Campbell is projected to start Game 7 against visiting Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Aside from pitching a 24-save shutout in Game 1, Campbell has been mostly shaky in Round 1, turning in an .893 save percentage and 3.33 GAA. The 30-year-old netminder was better at home (.924, 2.22) than on the road (.904, 3.14) this season, so look for a better performance from Campbell after he gave up four goals in Tampa in Game 6.
