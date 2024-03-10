Tavares scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Tavares scored the go-ahead goal with 6:46 remaining in the third period. He punched the puck over the goal line from the left edge of the crease after battling for position with Tanner Pearson. It was Tavares' 20th goal of the season, which marks the 14th time in 15 seasons that he's hit that plateau. He came out of the blocks fast after the All-Star break (five points in two games). But Tavares' game has tailed off offensively since with six points, including five goals, in his last 13 games. The goals are great, but at his current pace, he'll deliver the lowest point total of his career outside the COVID-19 shortened season and an injury year earlier on the island.