Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores and adds helper in win

Tavares drew an assist and also scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Tavares' assist came on Mitch Marner's first-period goal, of which served as the equalizer to Patrice Bergeron's opening marker. Then, the former Islander would cap off Toronto's Game 1 victory with an empty-net goal late in the third, finishing Thursday's win with a team-high six shots on goal as well.