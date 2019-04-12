Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores and adds helper in win
Tavares drew an assist and also scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Tavares' assist came on Mitch Marner's first-period goal, of which served as the equalizer to Patrice Bergeron's opening marker. Then, the former Islander would cap off Toronto's Game 1 victory with an empty-net goal late in the third, finishing Thursday's win with a team-high six shots on goal as well.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots winner against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Huge night against Panthers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another multi-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Hits 40 goals for first time ever•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: One of league's best snipers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: At home in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...