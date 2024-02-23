Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Tavares has three points over his last two contests. The center tallied in the first period Thursday, chasing Adin Hill from the game. Tavares is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 196 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-2 rating over 54 appearances this season. He's been centering the third-line lately, though he still sees close to top-six minutes in most cases.