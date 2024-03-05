Tavares tallied late in the game to get Toronto on the board, but it wasn't enough to get a win as the Bruins took a 4-1 victory Monday.

That's Tavares' 19th goal of the season. He doesn't look like he'll come anywhere close to the 36-goal, 80-point campaign he posted last season. He's tied with Morgan Rielly for fourth on the team in points, but he's a long way back from Austen Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner. It may be time to think of the team as having three dynamic forwards instead of four, at least until Tavares proves otherwise.