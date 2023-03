Tavares (illness) skated before practice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Tavares managed to absorb some big hits in Saturday's tilt in Vancouver and managed to stay in the game. He contracted the illness as the flu bug is going through the Maple Leafs dressing room, forcing him to miss Tuesday's game. The 32-year-old captain has 28 goals and 62 points in 63 games this season.