Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Third-straight two-point game

Tavares scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. The goal was the game winner.

It was his third-straight two-point game. Tavares has 60 points, including 33 goals, in 54 games this season. He and Mitch Marner a perfect fit. A new career mark in points awaits. So does a shot at 50 goals.

