Kapanen tallied a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Bruins.

The tally was Kapanen's lone point of the postseason, but it briefly gave the Leafs a 4-3 lead in the game. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent Boston from moving on to the next round with a 7-4 decision. In his 38 outings this season, the 21-year-old snagged seven goals, two helpers and 55 shots. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the winger should've done enough to earn a permanent spot on the 23-man roster and could challenge for 30-plus points.