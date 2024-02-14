Jones (undisclosed) remains day-to-day and isn't likely to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Jones has a 9-7-1 record, 2.73 GAA and .908 save percentage in 18 contests this season. Ilya Samsonov is expected to start Thursday while Dennis Hildeby will likely serve as the backup netminder.
