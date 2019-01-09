Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Thursday
Hutchinson will start between the pipes Thursday against the Devils, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hutchinson has surrendered four goals in four of his last five starts for the Maple Leafs, though two of those five starts date back to his previous stint in the NHL in October. With no other healthy goaltender on the current roster, it's expected that Toronto will summon Kasimir Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto to serve as the backup.
