Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Becoming a goal-scorer

Marner scored his 20th goal of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

It wasn't the result of playing with Auston Matthews. And it did go into an empty net. But the fact remains that Marner has taken his goal scoring to a whole new level in 2019. After being criticized for his pass-first mentality, Marner has found twine seven times in 10 January games. He also has two assists in that span. This change in approach only elevates his value even more. He'll be back and well-rested after the break. After all, he was snubbed by the All-Star committee this year.