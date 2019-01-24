Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Becoming a goal-scorer
Marner scored his 20th goal of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
It wasn't the result of playing with Auston Matthews. And it did go into an empty net. But the fact remains that Marner has taken his goal scoring to a whole new level in 2019. After being criticized for his pass-first mentality, Marner has found twine seven times in 10 January games. He also has two assists in that span. This change in approach only elevates his value even more. He'll be back and well-rested after the break. After all, he was snubbed by the All-Star committee this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Practices with Matthews on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores in second straight game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Another multi-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tallies twice in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Comes flying out of break•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: More dangerous than ever•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...