Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lifted from IR

Marner (ankle) was activated from IR and will play Wednesday against the Avalanche.

Marner will play for the first time since Nov. 9. The 22-year-old will immediately slot into the top six, as he's expected to flank John Tavares' line. Marner has 18 points through 18 games, and this will be his first NHL game without Mike Babcock as the bench boss.

More News
Our Latest Stories