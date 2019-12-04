Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lifted from IR
Marner (ankle) was activated from IR and will play Wednesday against the Avalanche.
Marner will play for the first time since Nov. 9. The 22-year-old will immediately slot into the top six, as he's expected to flank John Tavares' line. Marner has 18 points through 18 games, and this will be his first NHL game without Mike Babcock as the bench boss.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Returns to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Officially lands on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: MRI on tap•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will miss Sunday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Forced to leave with ankle injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.