Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two helpers against Tampa

Marner picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

It's his first multi-point outing since Feb. 7. Despite the relative lull over the last month, Marner is still putting together a strong campaign, scoring 16 goals and 67 points through 59 games.

