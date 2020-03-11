Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two helpers against Tampa
Marner picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.
It's his first multi-point outing since Feb. 7. Despite the relative lull over the last month, Marner is still putting together a strong campaign, scoring 16 goals and 67 points through 59 games.
