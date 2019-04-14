Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Leaves with possible knee injury
Kadri left Saturday's game against Boston late in the second period with a possible left knee injury.
There was no penalty called, but there was definite knee-on-knee contact from Jake DeBrusk. Kadri was able to skate off the ice, but had been clutching his leg.
