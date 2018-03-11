Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Nets pair of goals
Kadri scored two goals, including one on the power play, during a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
Seeing Kadri scoring in bunches has become the norm as of late, as in the last month, he has three games with multiple goals. The two scores Saturday brings him to 26 on the season, which puts him just six behind his career-high pace from 2016-17. The only thing owners might be able to complain about with Kadri is his lack of PIM. After averaging more than a penalty minute per game over the last two seasons, he has spent just 34 minutes in the box in 67 games during 2017-18.
