Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Continues producing at age 39
Marleau is on pace to match his point total from a season ago.
The 39-year-old veteran has seven helpers in his last 10 games, and at the quarter mark of the season is averaging the same amount of points per game he did a season ago (0.57), putting him on pace to match his 2017-18 mark of 47 points. It's worth noting that Marleau is shooting less this season, averaging 2.05 shots per game which is his lowest per-game shot output since 2001-02. With so many goal scorers already on the roster, Toronto doesn't need Marleau to fill the net and instead would prefer that he simply continue setting the table for his teammates.
