Engvall set up two goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over Edmonton.

It was the 23-year-old's first multi-point game of his NHL career. Engvall has only played in 14 games so far, but has impressed in the team's bottom six. He has five points (one goal, four assists) so far. But that doesn't make Engvall fantasy worthy -- there are just too many incredible fantasy stars ahead of him in the lineup.