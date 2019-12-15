Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: First career two-point game
Engvall set up two goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over Edmonton.
It was the 23-year-old's first multi-point game of his NHL career. Engvall has only played in 14 games so far, but has impressed in the team's bottom six. He has five points (one goal, four assists) so far. But that doesn't make Engvall fantasy worthy -- there are just too many incredible fantasy stars ahead of him in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.