Coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday that the plan is to get Sandin some games at the end of this coming week, David Alter of Sports Illustratedreports.

Sandin won't play on Monday against Montreal, but could be in the lineup for his preseason debut during a back-to-back set versus Detroit next weekend. Sandin took part in his first practice with the Leafs on Sunday after he signed a two-year deal, which ended his contract holdout, on Thursday.