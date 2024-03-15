Liljegren had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Liljegren pushed the score to 3-0 with a shot from just inside the blue line at 15:30 of the first period. It stood as the winner. Liljegren hadn't picked up a goal in 22 games, and his overall play had of late has been mid (at best). The points don't erase his on-ice scuffles by any means, but it was a great night to boost his confidence.