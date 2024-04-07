Liljegren (upper body) is not expected to return before the last two games of the regular season, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Liljegren may not return before the playoffs if the Maple Leafs lock in their positioning. The 24-year-old defenseman did not previously have a specific timeline when he was injured in late March.
