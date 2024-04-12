Liljegren (upper body) is targeting a return against the Red Wings on Saturday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "That's the goal. We'll see where he's at tomorrow," per Mark Masters of TSN.
Liljegren is poised to return from an eight-game absence due to his upper-body problem. Before getting hurt, the 24-year-old defenseman was rolling offensively with one goal and five assists in his last seven outings. With Liljegren back in the lineup, Ilya Lyubushkin figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.
