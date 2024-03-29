Liljegren is expected to miss some time with the upper-body injury that kept him out of Thursday's game versus the Capitals, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

A specific timeline for Liljegren's return was not given by head coach Sheldon Keefe. The 24-year-old Liljegren was replaced by Mark Giordano in the lineup Thursday, though Morgan Rielly (upper body) is considered day-to-day and could be back before Liljegren is cleared to play.